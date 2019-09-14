As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Increased Position; Alta Capital Management Increased Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $622,077 as Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 878.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 91,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 102,306 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62 million, up from 10,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 499,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.69M, up from 492,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,247 shares to 263,365 shares, valued at $69.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 2,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,389 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Lc accumulated 23,516 shares. Montag A Associate reported 4,553 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3,443 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldg Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,348 shares. Karpas Strategies holds 7,896 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Old Republic Interest invested in 0.65% or 268,500 shares. General American Investors Company Inc accumulated 168,000 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Argent reported 3,977 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 284 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 85,478 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Invest, Indiana-based fund reported 10,035 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 94,243 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 115,222 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,348 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 5,930 shares to 18,147 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 42,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,109 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

