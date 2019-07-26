As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, First Commonwealth Financial Lifted Holding by $460,465; Oberweis Asset Management Holding In Malibu Boats (MBUU) Was Has Lifted

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 53,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 131,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.34% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 247,194 shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 1.25M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,720 shares to 24,092 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,544 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Riverhead Management Limited Liability holds 36,352 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Town Country Comml Bank Com Dba First Bankers Com stated it has 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Homrich And Berg owns 3,954 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Limited holds 0.13% or 58,313 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 6,867 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 2,630 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wesbanco Natl Bank stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Aviance Partners reported 3,397 shares. 30,286 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com. Third Point Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.45% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Rockland Company holds 0.46% or 33,143 shares in its portfolio. Counselors has invested 0.6% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2,035 were reported by Conestoga Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,642 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 8,384 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Victory Management has 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 76,234 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, Hood River Management Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Campbell Commerce Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 5,946 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Oh invested in 0.33% or 12,200 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 0% or 21,610 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 321,053 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 91,799 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 6,634 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Inds. Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9,500 shares to 8,840 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 27,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,410 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).