As Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Third Point Upped Holding by $79.20 Million; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding by $1.44 Million; Share Value Declined

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 354,192 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $20.05 during the last trading session, reaching $680. About 9,320 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 90 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.38 million activity. $33,275 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

