As Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Its Stake; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Walt Disney Co./The (DIS) by $588,300 as Stock Value Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 67,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,968 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06 million, down from 272,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24 million shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (DIS) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 29,500 shares to 159,500 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares to 705,129 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

