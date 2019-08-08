As Danaher Del (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Td Asset Management Has Raised by $12.95 Million Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 71.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 10,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 4,233 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 14,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 5.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 98,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.38M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.63. About 1.15M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.14% or 45,940 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 486,737 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.11% or 6,286 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.41% or 483,145 shares. Cullinan Associate has 0.5% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mai Cap accumulated 16,623 shares. Hilltop holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,178 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt invested 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Robecosam Ag reported 369,850 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 33,820 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wesbanco State Bank owns 32,049 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Company has 47,579 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 41,300 shares to 41,303 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 383,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.05M shares, and cut its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

