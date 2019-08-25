As Danaher Del Com (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Holding by $1.46 Million; Baker Ellis Asset Management Position in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Upped as Valuation Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 11,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 142,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 153,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.26M shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Endowment Management LP accumulated 5,420 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hl Fincl Services Ltd stated it has 27,290 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 9,980 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% or 6,237 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Interstate Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 39,699 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 107,659 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 267,137 shares. 23,447 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Frontier Mngmt Com Lc holds 390,486 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares to 94,430 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,701 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 81,941 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Essex Finance Services reported 6,788 shares. Lateef Inv Mngmt LP has 195,913 shares. First Fincl Bank reported 3,626 shares. Motco holds 2,594 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 369,850 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Mitchell Mgmt invested in 0.57% or 12,174 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,085 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited owns 2,742 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Everence Capital has invested 0.67% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Manhattan Co reported 2.57 million shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 3.06M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

