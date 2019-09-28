As Danaher Del Com (DHR) Stock Value Rose, National Investment Services Has Trimmed by $525,826 Its Position; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Holds Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 20,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, down from 24,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88M, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

