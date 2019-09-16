As Danaher Del Com (DHR) Share Price Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Upped Stake by $313,110; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Price Rose While Intact Investment Management Increased Its Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 51,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, up from 48,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 310,511 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 24,739 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 22,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.63. About 767,470 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 380,518 shares to 76,609 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 345,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,752 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi has 22,421 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 22,998 shares. Pictet State Bank And Tru Limited invested 1.85% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Personal Advsr Corporation, a California-based fund reported 2,282 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Co holds 3,398 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 164,106 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability owns 41,947 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 127,293 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Limited Company has 0.43% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 82,261 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zweig holds 64,412 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 266,315 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 3.62% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Coldstream Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 8,668 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

