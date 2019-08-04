As Danaher Del Com (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased Its Stake; 1St Source (SRCE) Holding Boosted by 1St Source Bank

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 23,590 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 1.94M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 19,655 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Ltd Liability reported 0.32% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fort Limited Partnership reported 21,277 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sirios Capital Mgmt LP holds 3.9% or 486,737 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Trust Of Virginia Va has 2,275 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hilton Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 80 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 0.86% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 22,638 shares. Federated Pa has 469,659 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.17% or 163,487 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 0.24% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Girard Prtnrs invested in 0.08% or 3,294 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,013 shares. Kings Point Capital Management reported 200 shares. 1,800 were reported by North Star Mngmt Corp.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares to 212,195 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,636 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).