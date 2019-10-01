As Danaher Corp. (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Its Stake; 12 West Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $33.98 Million as Shares Declined

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 83,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674.36M, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 2.00 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 680,154 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16,391 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $689.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 80,546 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 421,973 shares. Cambridge Advsr invested 0.86% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1.85 million were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Mariner holds 0.16% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 93,363 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 840,198 shares. Stralem And Company Inc has 3.58% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 46,120 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 24,027 shares. Edgemoor holds 8,099 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Whitnell And Co holds 24,615 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru Com holds 0.15% or 10,086 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 92,659 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.26% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 1,718 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 103,871 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 262,800 shares. State Street invested in 2.89 million shares. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 327,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 80,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 377 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Soros Fund Management Lc holds 40,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 87,674 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 5,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.06M shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tobam invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Maverick Capital accumulated 4.45% or 4.24 million shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

