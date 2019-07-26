As Danaher Corp. (DHR) Share Value Rose, Argent Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Holding by $623,538

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 608,230 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.30M, down from 620,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 1.25M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,124 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 74,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 2.54 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation by 1.74M shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $83.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 63,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 81,125 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.39% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mcgowan Grp Asset Management Inc holds 1,664 shares. Blackrock holds 0.25% or 42.40M shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru Commerce reported 18,083 shares. Btc Mgmt reported 44,216 shares stake. L S Inc accumulated 7,246 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 3.50 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 304,418 shares. Van Eck Associates has 36,505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 142,366 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0.25% or 531,941 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,731 shares. 36,732 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 39,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 180,665 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 9,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru reported 8,569 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 22,922 are owned by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 400,654 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 113,173 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 66,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 216,749 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 18,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0.08% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 17,657 shares. Guardian Investment invested in 32,650 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 702,821 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22,286 shares to 33,886 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.