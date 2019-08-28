As Danaher Com (DHR) Valuation Rose, Horizon Investments Has Upped Holding; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ithaka Group Raised Position

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (DHR) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 22,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 18,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 1.07M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.58% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.33. About 17.65M shares traded or 837.68% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN

