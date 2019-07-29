As Dana Holding Com (DAN) Stock Value Declined, Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Stake by $357,017; Credit Agricole S A Has Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Dana Holding Corp Com (DAN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 21,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26M, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Dana Holding Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 1.11M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – Melrose commits to five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division; 05/03/2018 Moody’s changes GKN’s outlook to negative, Baa3 ratings affirmed; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – RPT-DANA INC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 29/03/2018 – DANA: UNLIKELY PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GKN WILL PROCEED; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 816.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 5.03 million shares traded or 76.41% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 5,458 shares. 1,827 were accumulated by Northrock Prtn Ltd. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd owns 0.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,250 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.77% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 30,401 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 57,007 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.41% or 380,783 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3.34 million shares. First Tru LP reported 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hwg LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Btim reported 70,577 shares. Bangor Comml Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,400 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,082 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,259 shares. Wade G W stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “McDonald’s Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Domino’s CEO Attributes Poor Growth To Delivery Apps As McDonald’s Expands Third-Party Partners – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,267 shares to 9,299 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 16,100 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entertainment Hlds (NYSE:AMC) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. 25,411 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 33,231 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 437,380 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 22,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.01% or 25,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 4.37M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 4,166 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.06% or 108,381 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,317 are owned by Amalgamated Bankshares.