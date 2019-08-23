As Dana (DAN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Cut by $6.51 Million Its Stake; Menlo Advisors Holds Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 1.60 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates New Facility to Support Automakers with Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions in Yancheng, China; 05/03/2018 Moody’s changes GKN’s outlook to negative, Baa3 ratings affirmed; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dana Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAN); 09/03/2018 – RPT-DANA INC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 157,824 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 4,166 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 25,257 shares. Strs Ohio holds 67,900 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 36,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors holds 598 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.02% or 102,946 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 25,200 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability has 21,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 297,267 are owned by James Investment. Indexiq Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Rbf Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 90,034 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 2.60M shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.