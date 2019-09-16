As Dana (DAN) Stock Value Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Raised by $4.75 Million Its Holding; Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Price Declined While Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $636,334

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 3.46 million shares traded or 61.66% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 29/03/2018 – DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN HOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company Will Be Domiciled in U.K. as Dana Plc; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 46,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 643,701 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dana acquires Nordresa Motors – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dana -3% after revenue warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dana lowers borrowing costs through new credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 35,000 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley stated it has 0.04% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 118,750 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Street has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 19.04 million shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W, a New York-based fund reported 801,993 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 22,059 shares. Qs reported 395,850 shares. Geode Capital Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 133,554 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 37,900 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2.47M shares stake. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) reported 2,200 shares. Ohio-based James Inv Rech has invested 0.43% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.48 million for 22.74 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,955 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 112 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson Communication has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 2,745 shares. First Eagle Inv Llc holds 0.18% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 596,477 shares. 45,273 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Weik holds 0.25% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 726 are held by First Interstate Commercial Bank. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 8,780 shares. 5,998 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Service. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 0.37% or 10,742 shares. Iridian Asset Llc Ct holds 1.85 million shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 90,225 shares.