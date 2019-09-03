As Dana (DAN) Stock Price Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $6.51 Million; As Cerus (CERS) Stock Price Declined, Lesa Sroufe & Co Lowered by $402,870 Its Stake

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 711,730 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 67,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 509,895 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 577,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 220,873 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/03/2018 Cerus 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 08/05/2018 – CERUS SEES FY PRODUCT REV. $53M TO $55M, SAW $51M TO $53M; 15/05/2018 – SAUDI FORCES INTERCEPT BALLISTIC MISSILE FIRED BY YEMEN’S HOUTHIS OVER JIZAN, NO REPORTS OF CASUALTIES -EKHBARIYA; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS AIR DEFENCE FORCES INTERCEPT MISSILE OVER NAJRAN – STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – PR0-IRANIAN HEZBOLLAH MILITIA MEDIA UNIT SAYS SYRIAN DEFENCES INTERCEPT THREE MISSILES THAT STRUCK DUMAIR AIRPORT NORTH EAST OF DAMASCUS; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 08/05/2018 – Cerus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $118.32M for 3.66 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.61 million are owned by Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd Liability Corp. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 175,290 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 221 shares. 114,054 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt. 116,477 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management. Moreover, Intll Gp has 0.03% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 44,205 shares. Creative Planning reported 105,707 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 83,112 shares. Convergence Prns Lc stated it has 8,155 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 25,257 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 51,100 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 632 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 207,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 766,204 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.11% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 247,300 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 88,062 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 1.23M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 0.16% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 46,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 566,234 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 45,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1.68 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Lesa Sroufe And invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.