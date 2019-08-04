As Dana (DAN) Stock Price Declined, Millennium Management Has Boosted Holding; Boyar Asset Management Increased Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $1.71 Million as Stock Rose

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 88,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 688,008 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 599,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 2.90M shares traded or 56.98% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – GKN Will Now Receive $1.77B Cash from Dana; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS DANA FIRST-TIME ‘BB+’ IDR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Dana Product Concepts for Jeep® Wrangler Put to Test in Utah Desert; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 1.32M shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31

