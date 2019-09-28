As Dana (DAN) Stock Declined, Weber Alan W Lifted Its Position by $589,000; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $1.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46B market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 801,993 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99M, up from 770,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 990,155 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,170 shares to 3,970 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.46% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 6,081 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ima Wealth reported 10,915 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Ltd reported 2.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Viking Fund Mngmt Llc owns 0.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,000 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 14,593 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Co. Sprott owns 20,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Parametric Port Llc holds 0.12% or 599,311 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 312,658 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,386 shares. Connecticut-based Webster State Bank N A has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).