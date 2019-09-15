As Dana (DAN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Lifted Position; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $1.63 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 801,993 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99M, up from 770,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 3.46 million shares traded or 61.66% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; TOTAL DEAL VALUE $3.5B; 12/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT BENEFITS OF COMBINING GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA INCORPORATED; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 09/03/2018 – GKN HOLDERS TO GET 47.25% OF SHR CAPITAL OF DANA; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s James Kamsickas to Be President, Chief Executive, Director; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 PCT

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 196,255 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55 million, up from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Strs Ohio owns 67,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 150,451 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0% or 317 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited accumulated 19,327 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 13.26 million shares. 1.52 million were reported by Voya Ltd Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp owns 35,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 38,429 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 2.60 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 78,275 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.94M shares. 62,619 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Company. Assetmark invested in 0% or 361 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4,700 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,490 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 0.51% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 0.08% or 3.61 million shares. Forest Hill Lc reported 93,850 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett Company Inc has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Com has invested 5.25% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sumitomo Life Insur Company stated it has 0.22% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jnba Financial stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 711 shares stake. Howe Rusling Incorporated invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Semper Augustus Invs Gru Lc invested 6.57% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 145,559 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake.