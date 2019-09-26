As Dana (DAN) Market Value Declined, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) as Valuation Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.36M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 22/03/2018 – GKN Backs Deal With Dana Inc; 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s James Kamsickas to Be President, Chief Executive, Director; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 48,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 702,865 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.74 million, down from 751,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 312,374 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Communication has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 33,039 shares. Weber Alan W owns 801,993 shares for 6.1% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 293,956 shares. D E Shaw Co stated it has 1.43M shares. Tcw Group owns 2.56 million shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 378,616 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.68 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 815,763 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Voya Ltd stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 177,050 shares stake. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 25,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 86,178 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,461 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $43.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.02% or 3,484 shares in its portfolio. New England Research Inc holds 0.67% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 6,975 shares. 75,774 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 240,728 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% stake. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 6,869 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 41,591 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 85,995 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 42,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 15,438 shares or 0.05% of the stock. World Asset Inc has 2,048 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 777,507 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,281 shares. Hightower invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 7,351 shares.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.55 million for 20.88 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.