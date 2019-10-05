As Dana (DAN) Market Valuation Declined, Weber Alan W Has Increased by $589,000 Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Holding

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 801,993 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99M, up from 770,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 997,859 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises Profit, Sales Outlook — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 27/03/2018 – DANA INC- INCREASED CASH PAYMENT BY 8.6 PERCENT TO £1.28 BLN ($1.77 BLN) TO GKN PLC – A 2 PERCENT OVERALL IMPROVEMENT ON ORIGINAL AGGREGATE DEAL TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates New Facility to Support Automakers with Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions in Yancheng, China; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 3,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 24,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Artemis Investment Management Llp has 695,700 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company reported 127,082 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 3.98 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 86,178 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 194,602 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 521,560 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 7,800 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company accumulated 395,850 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 17,165 are held by Jane Street Group Incorporated. Thrivent For Lutherans has 37,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,441 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F invested in 86,295 shares or 4.53% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 64,770 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 114,960 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns stated it has 1,545 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jlb Associates Inc reported 99,097 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Maryland-based Preferred Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 13.94 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Ipg Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,057 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,843 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.98% or 59,689 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 20,526 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,233 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.