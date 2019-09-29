As Daily Journal (DJCO) Valuation Rose, Rwwm Raised Holding by $639,744; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Lowered by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 21,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 231,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, down from 252,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19M, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $247. About 5,011 shares traded or 113.32% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,300 shares to 186,495 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co invested in 134,388 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sigma Planning invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ruggie Capital holds 74 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Factory Mutual Insurance Com holds 1.48 million shares. Renaissance Group Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 509,278 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 11,837 shares. Df Dent Communication Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,165 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 23,742 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 306,840 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 11.68 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 8.46M shares. Harvest Mgmt stated it has 27,626 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 43,769 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 88 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Inc. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 1,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 4,093 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 4,577 shares. Group reported 721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 5,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) or 1,199 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl owns 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 2,774 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,260 shares. Blackrock stated it has 58,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $360.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,724 shares to 205,232 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 159,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,056 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icahn Bails On Trump Taj Mahal – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Does This Little Newspaper Company Own So Much Wells Fargo and Bank of America Stock? – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Profiling The Risks Of The Daily Journal’s Software Business – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) Is All The Way – ValueWalk” published on September 22, 2016 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Charlie Munger’s 2nd Quarter Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 13, 2018.