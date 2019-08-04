As Daily Journal (DJCO) Shares Rose, Rwwm Has Increased Its Position by $2.21 Million; Welch & Forbes Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 28,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.3. About 132 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 49,742 shares to 299,821 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 25,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Financial Bank Na invested in 1,000 shares. Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Llc has invested 2.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 191,421 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 6,206 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 606,898 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 37,677 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 10,392 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com. Fred Alger Management has 2.71 million shares. Notis has invested 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Ridge Invest has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 9,545 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd invested in 0.68% or 7,275 shares.

