As D T E Energy Company (DTE) Valuation Rose, Holder Columbia Asset Management Cut Stake; Aristotle Fund LP Holding in Office Depot (ODP) Has Trimmed by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 771,143 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G also bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

