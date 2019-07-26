As D T E Energy Company (DTE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Decreased by $395,188 Its Holding; Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Sun Communities Reit (SUI) Holding by $1.65 Million; Stock Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 109,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 716,058 shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 751,746 shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20106 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing April 19, 2018, at 9:30 A.M; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. ANDERSON GERARD M also sold $1.31M worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Thursday, February 14.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.