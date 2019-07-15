As D T E Energy Company (DTE) Market Valuation Rose, Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Brookside Capital Management Lifted Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $22.26 Million

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 571,613 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 793,641 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 58,765 shares to 123,954 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 158,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 43,932 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 6,150 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 6,486 shares. Lomas Cap Management Ltd Liability has 3.71% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gp One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 18,426 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Com invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ancora Limited Liability Co reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 113,525 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ci Invests reported 163 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 210,887 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $46,852 was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 134,495 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Manchester Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,043 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Korea Invest reported 0.04% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 505,860 shares. Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 87 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 1.13M shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Assoc Inc has 0.23% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Markston Intl Lc holds 160 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma stated it has 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.3% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Liability has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 1.22M shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DTE’s profit will be $223.52 million for 26.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares were bought by SHAW RUTH G.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).