As D.R. Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose, Leuthold Group Cut by $1.95 Million Its Position; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Market Valuation Rose While Boston Partners Lifted Position

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 47,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 135,658 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 183,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Boston Partners increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 23,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 830,398 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.02M, up from 806,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 162,252 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg, Japan-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 7.96M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Limited has 15,039 shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 21,604 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 150,768 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.19% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 82,318 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 610,775 shares. White Pine Capital owns 4,940 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 157,541 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 11,076 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 4,587 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64,612 shares to 434,449 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 78,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).