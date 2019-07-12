As D.R. Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose, Icon Advisers Lowered Holding by $1.53 Million; Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Position Held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 315.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 152,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,463 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 48,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 44,991 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services’ CEO David King on Acquisition of Willbros Group – Call Transcript; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES, IS NOT SUBJECT TO FINANCING CONDITION; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 07/04/2018 – Great analysis here by @jbarro on @amazon and the post office; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS FOR 60C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Anticipates a Late Second Qtr 2018 Start Date for a Major Pipeline Project in Backlog; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.70; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,346 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 191,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 1.98 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. $147,164 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Allen Barbara K.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 26,400 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $393.36 million for 10.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

