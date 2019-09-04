As D R Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose, Holder Global Thematic Partners Lowered Its Holding by $29.20 Million; As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Share Price Rose, Holder Pinnacle Advisory Group Trimmed Holding by $656,288

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 712,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 707,101 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 3.40 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 994,490 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 215,634 shares to 270,926 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (MLPX) by 314,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $270.10 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 62,650 shares to 168,922 shares, valued at $52.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 17,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

