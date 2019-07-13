As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $560,060; L & S Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.14M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,688 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 4,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 382,113 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W also sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Grp Inc Management Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Exane Derivatives invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% or 29,400 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 5,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 52,887 shares. Geode stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Waterfront Capital Prtnrs reported 2.86% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 390 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 40,574 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial Capital Inc holds 10,043 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 129,170 shares stake. Driehaus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 9,363 shares. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). British Columbia Inv holds 74,329 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 6,212 shares to 94,567 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,010 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).