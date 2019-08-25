As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Stake; Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $395,928

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35 million shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 1.05 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.85% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Reliance Com Of Delaware accumulated 0.06% or 3,801 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 9,223 shares. Barnett And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 476 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 2.57M shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 234,716 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus accumulated 339 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,891 shares. Iberiabank owns 3,573 shares. United Fin Advisers Lc owns 15,876 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,129 shares to 28,144 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

