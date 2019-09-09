As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Trimmed by $12.60 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.75M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 500,000 shares to 11.96M shares, valued at $1.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 498,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.