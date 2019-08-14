As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Holding by $29.20 Million; Gagnon Securities Upped Macys (M) Holding by $378,048

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 712,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 707,101 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 6.29 million shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 15.73 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 95,809 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $40.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 955,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 were accumulated by Ruggie. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 524,190 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 4,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 9,375 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma invested 1.19% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Synovus reported 348 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 610,775 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 5,800 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Co owns 11,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paradigm Asset Management Communications Llc reported 600 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 40,075 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,127 shares to 20,109 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.