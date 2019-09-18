As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Salem Investment Counselors Increases Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 2,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, up from 5,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 309,703 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 1.96M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 36,307 shares to 440,155 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,505 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 985 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Optimum Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 28,554 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 70,110 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 3.62 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd stated it has 413,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 1,821 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4.77M shares. Advantage reported 220 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 37,826 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 132,200 are owned by Andra Ap. 151,529 were reported by Marketfield Asset Ltd Liability Company.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Housing Stocks: Whatâ€™s the Best Play Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 39,575 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 89,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.