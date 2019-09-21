As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Dollar General (DG) Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 5.20 million shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82M shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,419 shares to 8,484 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 36,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,155 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

