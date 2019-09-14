As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Robecosam Ag Increased Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $18.95 Million as Valuation Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 259,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.13 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Bank has invested 0.17% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 67,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 132,200 shares. Hilton Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 21,670 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 98,565 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Lc reported 49,388 shares. Gsa Llp holds 16,967 shares. Hodges Cap invested in 44,397 shares. 86,695 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Dupont Capital accumulated 11,483 shares. 202,374 are held by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Koshinski Asset stated it has 18,774 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Alberta Inv Management Corp stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 9,375 shares. Regions Corp owns 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 33,197 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 12,115 shares to 6,806 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,106 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 99,119 were accumulated by Logan Mgmt. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.02% or 487 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 531,054 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 210,576 shares. Horizon Invests Lc invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.56% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.26% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Smithfield Trust Company reported 1,169 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.04% or 1.19M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 73,312 shares. 7,138 are held by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp.