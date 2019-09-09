As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Grs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Credit Suisse Ag Upped Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $311.06 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.75M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3500.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 6.48 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.07M, up from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran owns 4,181 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management New York invested in 45,747 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation holds 342,794 shares. Adage Partners Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 0.63% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.19M shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 0.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 965,813 shares. Natixis holds 2.30M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 745,231 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). One Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,290 shares. Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.66% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New York-based Maltese Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 470,806 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated invested in 284,030 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 101,935 shares to 40,929 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 40,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,781 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (Put) (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $456.19 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.1% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 454,143 shares. Loews, New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 80,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 47,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 607,832 shares. Cleararc stated it has 8,252 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 160 shares. Bokf Na owns 23,832 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,084 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 581,638 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. White Elm Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 129,900 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Valley Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 1,190 shares.

