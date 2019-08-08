As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Account Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.05 Million; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder Miller Howard Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $50.95 Million

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 729,937 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 94.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 893,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 55,570 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 949,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 1.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update

