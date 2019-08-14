As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Account Management Decreased by $4.05 Million Its Position; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $16.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 7.44 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.65 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 25,139 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.04% or 418,642 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 149,165 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 86,237 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Athena Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 48,342 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 156,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.03% or 14,633 shares. Whittier Company, California-based fund reported 4,061 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13,019 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs reported 0.35% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.60 million shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 609 shares in its portfolio.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

