As D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Rr Advisors Raised Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding by $11.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 203,429 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 3.43 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Thematic Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 707,101 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 16,300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 12,938 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 155,928 shares. Anderson Hoagland Com owns 60,053 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 64,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.06% or 14,857 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 48,479 shares. First Bancorp owns 11,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 28,813 were reported by Cibc Inc. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Vident Investment Advisory stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 37,669 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 84 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 4.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Viper Energy (VNOM), Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG), Announces 8M Share Public Offering of Common Units – StreetInsider.com” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Partners LP Takes A Bite Out Of The Eagle Ford: The Anatomy Of A Royalty Deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.