As D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Cut Its Stake by $6.12 Million; Nbw Capital Has Raised Semgroup (SEMG) Position by $3.13 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.07M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 223,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 522,353 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 298,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.68% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 1.56M shares traded or 79.20% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Svcs Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,898 shares. Pnc Finance has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 231,720 shares. Suvretta Cap Mngmt has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dsam Prns (London) Limited invested in 1.42% or 236,961 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 571,906 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paloma Management Com reported 53,006 shares stake. Auxier Asset has 0.22% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kings Point has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 849 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 1,374 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.27 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 639,586 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 566 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

