As D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $560,060; As Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 27,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 347,023 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 374,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 42,215 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.71M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15,540 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $1.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

