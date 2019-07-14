As D.R. Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Boosted by $4.35 Million Its Position; Glovista Investments Stake In Ambev Sa (ABEV) Was Boosted

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 46.66M shares traded or 86.26% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 106,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,489 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 194,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.14 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 239,026 were accumulated by Macquarie Gru Incorporated Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lpl, a California-based fund reported 33,762 shares. Quantum Capital Limited Nj holds 409,986 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 82,318 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 7.02M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 338,023 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chemical Bank reported 39,423 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 571,906 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 14,820 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 34,660 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 11,777 shares. Philadelphia holds 21,195 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 68,992 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. The insider Hewatt Michael W sold 3,000 shares worth $120,589.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Chilly Winter, Homebuilders To Share Earnings With High Hopes Ahead – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHI Group Inc. (DHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 205,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,253 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).