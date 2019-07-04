As D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Raised Position; Tenor Capital Management Position in Gopro (GPRO) Has Increased by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.29 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 2.00M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25M shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).