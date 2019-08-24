As D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Account Management Lowered Its Stake; Inca Investments Has Upped Holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by $8.85 Million

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35M shares traded or 35.47% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 197,599 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares to 858,600 shares, valued at $69.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,058 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

