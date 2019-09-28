As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Share Value Rose, Centre Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $520,148

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 213,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.00M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.15 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,182 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 44,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,600 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 753,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

