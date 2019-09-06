As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Quantum Capital Management Trimmed by $560,060 Its Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose While Bluefin Trading Has Cut by $22.30 Million Its Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 70.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 543,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 229,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 773,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 31.62 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.63 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 477,500 shares to 589,200 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229,144 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 211,349 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 518,841 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26,706 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,726 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 39,181 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 41,383 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 27,105 shares. Grassi Invest Management owns 34,650 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,290 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 3.82M shares or 0.26% of the stock. 188,772 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 7,785 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Dnb Asset As reported 124,271 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 93 shares. Lone Pine Limited Company has 6.57 million shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bankshares has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 36,690 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 5,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Lc stated it has 191,764 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Holowesko Ltd holds 935,000 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited stated it has 644,455 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 20,848 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Incorporated has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Laffer holds 45,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Management reported 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dana Invest Advsr owns 714,363 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 9.99 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

