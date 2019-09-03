As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $560,060; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Raised Its Holding by $808,000 as Shares Rose

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.01. About 4.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 559,921 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.63% or 402,536 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company stated it has 762,765 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications owns 8,886 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 10,224 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 2,053 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Toth Advisory accumulated 0.05% or 2,101 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc stated it has 22,663 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regal Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 12,074 shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 2,873 shares. Everence Capital reported 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,856 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc reported 68,629 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 10,000 shares to 79,736 shares, valued at $36.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,623 were reported by Charter Trust. Stifel Financial owns 73,788 shares. At Savings Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 7,550 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 0.21% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Altfest L J & Inc holds 9,736 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 84 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors accumulated 81,396 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Underhill Management has invested 5.91% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 2,541 are held by Shelton. Moody Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 116 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.18% or 741,151 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.89M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.