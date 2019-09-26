As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Impala Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Hillsdale Investment Management Cut Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Holding by $609,000; Share Value Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 172.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 926,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.11 million, up from 537,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 3.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 10,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 58,791 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BSTC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 24.18% more from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The owns 4,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 17,553 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% or 496 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Oh reported 0.14% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 9,384 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 311,088 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). D E Shaw And Com holds 6,769 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability invested 0.7% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 113,730 shares. 3,900 are owned by American Intll Gru Incorporated. Wedge L LP Nc owns 27,373 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 922 shares. Dupont Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Matarin Capital Management Llc accumulated 0.33% or 78,335 shares.

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Passing of President Thomas L. Wegman – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioSpecifics to buy back $4M of stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioSpecifics: Upside Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead Earnings, Codexis Sings Pact With Merck, Eli Lilly Reports Positive Trial Results – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BSTC’s profit will be $5.50M for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Sm (EEMS) by 14,000 shares to 346,483 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,500 are held by Cypress Asset Management Tx. White Pine Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Regions Fincl stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 36,068 shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated reported 72,473 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 95,792 shares. Hollencrest Capital stated it has 5,277 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gagnon Ltd accumulated 9,140 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 690,290 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 123,450 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp accumulated 16,967 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.48% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 151,529 shares. Goodman Finance Corporation stated it has 148,262 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 60 shares. 35,173 are owned by United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company.