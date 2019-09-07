As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Holder Sadoff Investment Management Cut Stake by $752,350; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Holding by $1.40 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 200,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 31,923 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 232,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 12.04 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 17,168 shares to 26,264 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 5.22M shares. Shelton Capital Management has 108 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 119,585 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated reported 537,932 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.02% or 4.98 million shares. Miller Investment Management Ltd Partnership holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ranger Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.64% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 20,000 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Corecommodity Management owns 173,453 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,314 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.59 million for 5.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,824 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 54,864 shares stake. 236,961 were accumulated by Dsam Partners (London) Limited. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Driehaus Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 239,026 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.01% or 155,928 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Focused Wealth Management stated it has 600 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 14,235 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Housing Stocks: What’s the Best Play Now? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.